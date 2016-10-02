A whopping 33% rainfall deficit in State

Weathermen forecast normal rainfall during northeast monsoon

The curtains have come down on the southwest monsoon season in Kerala, with the State registering deficient rainfall across the districts.

The State as a whole had a rainfall deficit of 33 per cent during the period from June 1 to September 28. The seasonal rainfall figures released by the India Meteorology Department show that Kerala received 1,344.1 mm against a normal of 2,016.9 mm during the period.

Wayanad district registered the highest seasonal rainfall deficit of 59 per cent, followed by Thrissur with 44 per cent, and Malappuram with 39 per cent.

Ernakulam had the lowest deficit of 23 per cent. Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta recorded a deficit of 37 per cent each. The rainfall deficit for the other districts is as follows: Kannur and Kasaragod - 25, Idukki - 31, Kollam - 28, Kottayam - 30, Kozhikode - 27, Palakkad - 34, and Thiruvananthapuram - 33.

Weathermen are keeping their fingers crossed for good showers during the northeast monsoon period from October 1 to December 31. According to the IMD’s operational forecast for the northeast monsoon over the south peninsula, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and south interior Karnataka are most likely to receive normal rainfall (90 to 100 per cent of the long period average of 332.1 mm).

The model forecast suggests that the currently weak La Nina conditions over the equatorial east Pacific will turn to cool Neutral ENSO conditions conducive to a strong northeast monsoon.

The weak negative IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole) conditions are also expected to continue. The combination of a negative IOD and La Nina conditions increases the likelihood of heavy rainfall during the season.

Last year, Kerala received 27 per cent excess rain during the northeast monsoon, despite a 26 per cent deficiency during the southwest monsoon period.