The major fire break-out has come as a wake-up call for the law enforcement agencies. That there were no casualties in the particular incident does not lessen the magnitude of the incident, which occurred only a short distance away from the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple.

The possibility of a major fire disaster has often loomed large in the city particularly in the crowded areas of East Fort and Chala which are dotted by numerous commercial establishments.

The closely-packed buildings render it difficult for Fire Force personnel to effectively engage in fire-fighting efforts.

Besides, as was the case on Sunday, commercial outlets often cramp staircases and passages within buildings with their stocked products.

“With the garment company stocking up for the Onam festive season, they must have found it necessary to utilise every inch within the premises. However, in the process, they blocked the corridor that led to the other blocks within the same buildings. This hindered our efforts and thereby, led to the fire spreading to other parts of the building,” an official of the Fire and Rescue Services said. The region, which comes under the heritage zone, is known for its busy markets. With pedestrians occupying the major portion of the connecting roads, vehicles passing by the area are left with a narrow path to traverse the area. As the incident occurred on a weekend, the police personnel managed to facilitate the unhindered flow of fire tenders to the spot with considerable ease. “This would not have been the case had it been any other day. While there have been several attempts to decongest the region by introducing traffic regulations, not many have proved to be successful,” a police official said.