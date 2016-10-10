A slice of world habitats in the making

The bare walls of part of the Natural History Museum will have display of 3-D models of 20 extinct species.

The vast African Savannah, big cats in the American forests, and Asiatic forests teeming with all manner of wildlife — visitors to the Natural History Museum on the museum and zoo premises here will soon be able too see miniatures of habitats from across the world.

A comprehensive Rs.4.3-crore project for a makeover for the museum has got the sanction of the Left Democratic Front government.

The staid displays and decades-old display cases would give way to dioramas, three-dimensional miniature models of animals and their habitats, for a realistic feel, Natural History Museum Superintendent S. Abu said. For instance, the African Savannah would have models of giraffe, deer, wildebeest, cheetah, and warthog — all in their natural environment, replete with camel thorn acacia and baobab.

The American forest would have models of pumas, jaguars, and tapir, and the Asiatic forest would see lions and tigers in two distinct environments, highlighting lions’ love for open spaces and their more social nature, and tigers’ preference for forests and their solitary habits.

The models would not have to be made afresh; there are over 50 models of large carnivores and herbivores in the museum’s collection. There was even a giraffe skin that would be stuffed and exhibited, Mr. Abu said. Attention would be paid to the flora models too, critical to lending a natural feel to the displays.

Tortoise exhibit

The tortoise exhibit near the stairs leading to the first floor would be given a facelift. Body parts would be attached to the shell on display, and the background enlivened.

The bare walls above will have on display 3-D models of 20 extinct species – both pre-historic and recently extinct ones. Of special interest in the Indian context were the Pink-headed duck and Indian cheetah, both of which became extinct in the 20th century, Mr. Abu said.

On the first floor, the whale shark display would be given an underwater look.

Information on the department history, what awaited people inside the gallery, and visuals of wildlife would be available on a giant screen at the reception for a better visitor experience. All the galleries would have information boards. The extinct species and birds’ galleries would have touch-screen kiosks with facilities for people to sit and browse through the details of 1,800 specimens in the museum, Mr. Abu said. All the galleries will get a facelift.

The museum would also get a modern repository where over 2,200 study specimens of birds, including more than 600 collected by ornithologist Salim Ali, would be kept for research purposes.

Named after Harold Stewart Ferguson, the first full-time director of the museum, it would include a collection of Western Ghat amphibians being donated by expert Anil Zacharia.

There were plans to launch a butterfly collection too, Mr. Abu said. The details of the bird specimens, along with photographs, have been computerised, and catalogued.

The museum display makeover had been entrusted to the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises, and work would likely begin soon, he said.