The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested six “self-styled Islamic State (IS) operatives” from north Kerala on Sunday when its investigators were “convinced that a lethal attack was on the works”.

Senior State police officers apprised of the agency’s operation said the detection of the “sleeper cell” was an offshoot of the NIA’s investigation into the “defection” of 21 Keralites to the IS in Syria. The “defectors” had used encrypted programmes to conceal their location and mask their communications with their foreign-based handlers. However, they had inadvertently left behind digital footprints that was traced back to the “IS cell”.

The agency extensively used authorised wiretap to listen in on the group’s conversations. Investigators were loath to reveal the specifics.

Officials said the arrests provided hard proof that the IS had gained local appeal in the State.

The high profile arrests of the suspected “IS cell” have set the alarm bells ringing in the establishment for other reasons. For one, the police fear that the development could animate latent extremist elements on either end of the religious spectrum and provide their front organisations with propaganda material for political use.

