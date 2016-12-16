Women’s jail hosts fair

DGP, Prisons, Anil Kant at an exhibition-cum-sale of products made by the inmates of the Women’s Prison at Attakkulangara on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S MAHINSHA

The Women’s Prison at Attakulangara on Thursday launched its maiden fair at the prison grounds .

The Director General, Prisons and Correctional Services, Anil Kant, inaugurated the fair which has on sale an array of items at nominal rates, spanning from food to clothes to umbrellas.

“We are planning to set up a counter here permanently for which preparations are already under way,” said the Welfare Officer Rekha K.Nair. The 66 inmates received vocational training from NGO Human Resource Development Society. “The purpose of correctional homes is to enable re-integration”, the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (South Zone), B. Pradeep said.