Winter carnival today

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Senior School, Kodunganoor, is organising ‘Milan 2016,’ an annual exhibition-cum-winter carnival on Saturday.

The exhibition-cum-carnival would have stalls set up by the Pangode Regiment of the Indian Army, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Government Medical College, and the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here besides various publishing companies. Job Kurian, playback singer and alumnus of the school, will entertain the gala evening with a musical treat. The festival would also have a food court, stalls set by various clubs of the school and a ‘scary house’ and live participation by radio jockeys.

Sam Dayala Dev D., associate director, IISU, ISRO, will inaugurate the carnival. K.S. Premachandra Kurup, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Thiruvananthapuram Kendra, will preside over the function and declare the carnival open by hoisting the flag. Sunil Chacko, principal, BVB, Kodunganoor, will deliver the keynote address.