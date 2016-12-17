Warning system to escape hazards

more-in

Residents in the capital city may soon be better equipped to tackle floods, coastal hazards and public health risks. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has published an early warning system (EWS) plan for disaster risk reduction and enhancing resilience to climate change.

At the heart of the plan is the establishment of a robust communication system to provide early warning about disasters, thereby reducing fatalities and protecting infrastructure from damage.

The document proposes a local flood early warning system (LFEWS) managed by local government units and affected communities. The system centres on the establishment of an emergency operations centre working round the clock to monitor data on rainfall and river water level and issue alerts to the communities through multiple platforms, including mobile phones, sirens, megaphones, electronic display boards and amateur radio, as well as two-wheeler riders.

It is envisaged as a tool for empowering communities and local governments in making informed decisions when higher level guidance or advisory is not available. The LFEWS also seeks to enhance response capability for search and rescue, evacuation and emergency assistance.

Volunteer observers

The system involves the formation of local volunteer observers to monitor the water level and éa task force for search and rescue and evacuation.

For coastal hazards, the city disaster management cell is envisaged as the operations hub, collecting information from the State Emergency Operations Centre, district administration and national agencies like INCOIS and NCESS and disseminating it through ward members, community task force and response teams.

Identification of emergency shelters, establishment of a communications network and mock drills and community training are also part of the plan.

Disease surveillance

For public health risks, the plan proposes a participatory disease surveillance mechanism and predictive modelling for detection of infectious diseases. A mobile- based application for disease surveillance, Web based user interface for health workers and computer simulation model for predictive surveillance have been proposed.

The document stresses the need to design and implement hazard- specific EWS in consultation with various stakeholders. It also calls for a robust EWS audit mechanism to measure system efficiency.

Officials said the EWS plan would be an advantage for the City Corporation in its bid to get enlisted in the Smart City programme.