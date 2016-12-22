Viswambharan was a true Gandhian socialist: Antony

Senior Congress leader A.K. Antony greets Chairman of Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission V.S. Achuthanandan at P.Visvambharan commemoration in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Minister for Water Resources Mathew T. Thomas is also seen. | Photo Credit: C_RATHEESH KUMAR

more-in

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member A.K. Antony has said that the late P. Viswambharan was a leader who had fully assimilated Gandhian socialist ideals in his life and work.

Speaking at a meeting to commemorate the late socialist leader organised by the P. Viswambharan Foundation at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, Mr. Antony said Viswambharan, who died last week, was an example for total commitment to his principles and beliefs.

Addressing the gathering, former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan said Viswambharan’s effort all through his life was to propagate socialist values. He held firm to his socialist dreams which were coloured with Gandhian ideas.

Water Resources Minister Mathew T. Thomas said the late socialist leader would remain an inspiration for everyone who believed in ethical living.

O. Rajagopal, MLA, Swami Prakasananda, P. Gopinathan Nair, C.K. Nanu, Mullakkara Rathnakaran and Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan spoke.