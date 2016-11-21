Vimukthi launched to curb drug menace

Cultural programme organised as part of the inauguration of ‘Vimukthi’ by Excise Department in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S MAHINSHA

Social campaign to be implemented at various levels

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stressed on the need for coordinated efforts in weeding out the menace of drug abuse that threatens to affect the youth in the State.

Formally launching ‘Vimukthi,’ a social campaign to create awareness against the growing abuse of addictive substances here on Sunday, Mr. Vijayan said that the State witnessed an alarming increase in the use of narcotic substances in recent times.

“While the consumption of narcotic substances has gone up by 105 per cent, the use of tobacco products has witnessed an increase of 1000 per cent. There has also been a sharp increase in the number of narcotic cases reported from across the State. The younger generation, particularly school and college students, are the primary targets of the drug mafia,” he said. The Chief Minister said the modus operandi of those involved in drug rackets differed with each aiming at luring unsuspecting youngsters.

“There has been information regarding attempts to sell food products including sweets that have been laced with addictive substances. Cigarettes and sprays containing high levels of intoxicants were also being found to be used in recent times,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan said de-addiction would be established in district hospitals.

In addition, special facilities would be established in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. The ‘Vimukthi’ programme will be implemented at various levels including those of district, corporation or municipality, grama panchayat, ward, ‘ayalkoottams’ and residents associations.

Besides, collectives of those who have recovered from addictions will be formed to enable them to share their experiences and sensitise others in the society.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, Mayor V.K. Prasanth, and Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh also spoke.