Vallakadavu bridge plan triggers debate

more-in

Temple, residents demand strengthening of old bridge

Even as the reconstruction of the century-old Vallakadavu bridge across the Parvathy Puthanar has been hanging fire for five years, demand to strengthen the existing dilapidated bridge has come up from several quarters.

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple authorities have written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene to strengthen the bridge, one of the seven oldest in the State, using the latest technology as in the case of the Mattancherry bridge in Kochi.

‘Retain Arat route’

The existing alignment of the road from Vallakadavu through which the temple’s Arat procession moves to Sanghmughom should be retained, temple Executive Officer K.N. Satheesh has said in a letter to the Chief Minister. The copies of the letter has also been given to the Leader of the Opposition, Ministers for Devaswom, and Public Works, among others.

The temple authorities have raised concerns over taking the Arat procession through the proposed 5-m road from the new bridge to the airport. It will be difficult to take the three idols through the service road and the deviation from the traditional path will affect the smooth conduct of the procession, Mr. Satheesh said in the letter.

Residents’ plea

The Vallakadavu-Vayyamoola Joint Action Council said the residents were concerned over the condition of the dilapidated bridge and the delay in taking up work on the new bridge. A. Soifudeen Haji and N. Vikraman Nair, chairman and convener respectively of the council, said the government should take steps to strengthen the existing bridge.

“If it is not feasible, the government should acquire land on the right side of the existing bridge on the Eenchakkal-Vallakadavu stretch and construct a new one for the movement of vehicular traffic. The existing bridge can be used for Arat and pedestrians. It will also avoid displacement in the Vallakadavu-Eenchakkal stretch,” Mr. Nair said.

The council has opposed the plan for the new bridge prepared by the Public Works Department as it will hamper the movement of the Arat and of 1,500 families residing in the Vayyamoola locality.

According to the National Waterways norms, the new bridge should be at least 7 m above the water level and 30-m wide to facilitate passage of boats. The bridge is at present 4-m high and 11-m wide.

It was in 2011 that the then Minister for Public Works M. Vijayakumar laid the foundation stone for the bridge, estimated at Rs.6 crore, at the initiative of then Minister V. Surendran Pillai.

Though boundary stones were laid in the stretch to acquire land, acquisition has not gone forward.