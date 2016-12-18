Thiruvananthapuram

Unaccounted money worth Rs. 70 lakh seized

more-in

Unaccounted money worth Rs. 70 lakh seized

Unaccounted money valued at Rs.70 lakh was seized by the Income Tax Department during a raid on Karuna Medical College here recently. According to department sources, the money was seized from the office of the charitable trust that runs the medical college. The currency notes seized include demonetised Rs.500 notes, valued at Rs.50 lakh and the newly introduced Rs.2,000 notes worth Rs.20 lakh. The trust is yet to reveal the source of the money.

Post a Comment
More In Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2016 3:48:10 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Unaccounted-money-worth-Rs.-70-lakh-seized/article16899393.ece

© The Hindu