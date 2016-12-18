Unaccounted money worth Rs. 70 lakh seized

more-in

Unaccounted money valued at Rs.70 lakh was seized by the Income Tax Department during a raid on Karuna Medical College here recently. According to department sources, the money was seized from the office of the charitable trust that runs the medical college. The currency notes seized include demonetised Rs.500 notes, valued at Rs.50 lakh and the newly introduced Rs.2,000 notes worth Rs.20 lakh. The trust is yet to reveal the source of the money.