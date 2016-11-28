Thiruvananthapuram

Two pilgrims killed in road accident

Two women were killed and four others injured when a jeep carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Bharathannoor, Nedumangad, collided with a speeding KURTC bus at Planthodu, near Chalakkayam, on the main trunk road leading to Pampa on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as sisters Saraswathi Amma, 55, and Sarojini, 47.

Ambikamma, 50, and Girija, 52, have been admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the jeep, Sujith, son of the deceased Saraswathi Amma, and an eight-year-old girl, Akshara, have been admitted to the General Hospital in Pathanamthitta.

