Two killed and two injured in accident

Two persons were killed and two others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck near Parassala in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Balasubramanian Krishnamoorthy, 53, and his mother Parvathy, 88, of Karamana. Those injured are Balasubramanian’s wife Chithra, 50, and their son Sanjay, 23.

The incident occurred at Idichakkaplamoodu, near Parassala, by around 3 a.m. when the family was on their way back home after a journey to Sivakasi, where Balasubramanian, a businessman, runs a factory. Balasubramanian was driving the car when it rammed into a lorry that was parked on the road side.

While Balasubramanian and Parvathy were declared dead on arrival at the General Hospital in Neyyattinkara, Chithra and Sanjay were referred from the hospital to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, where they are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit.

The Parassala police have registered a case in connection with the incident. While it is suspected that the driver could have dozed off, there were also claims that he was blinded by an oncoming vehicle. (EOM/SBG)