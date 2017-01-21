Train services hit following jallikattu stir

more-in

The stir in Tamil Nadu and rail blockade demanding lifting of the ban on jallikattu have hit long-distance mail and express trains operating to the State. Following the late running of many trains, Friday’s 56043 Guruvayur- Thrissur Passenger and 56044 Thrissur- Guruvayur Passenger were cancelled by Railways.

Railways cancelled Friday’s 56701 Punalur-Madurai Passenger and 56700 Madurai- Punalur Passenger. The 17236 Nagercoil- Bengaluru Express was partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Thiruchirappally and the 12641 Kanyakumari-Nizamuddin Express was partially cancelled between Kanyakumari and Thiruchirappalli.

As the Chennai Egmore Express scheduled to reach Guruvayur in the morning is running late, the 16128 Guruvayur- Egmore Express scheduled to depart at 9.25 p.m. from Guruvayur will be delayed. Passengers who have reserved tickets for this train for journey between Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram Central on Friday will be provided accommodation on other trains.

As the stir is continuing, the trains operating via Tamil Nadu will also be regulated on Saturday.