Tracking change through cartoons

Visitors take a look at the cartoons tracing Kerala history at Museum Auditorium in the capital city on Saturday.

Cartoon exhibition in Thiruvananthapuram is the first in a series

In the 60 years of its existence, Kerala has seen a lot of changes in its society and polity. A three-day cartoon exhibition that sought to capture these changes in a satirical vein concluded at the Museum Auditorium here on Saturday.

The event in the capital city is the first in a series. The exhibitions will now move to Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Kannur.