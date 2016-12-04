Thiruvananthapuram

Tracking change through cartoons

Visitors take a look at the cartoons tracing Kerala history at Museum Auditorium in the capital city on Saturday.  

more-in

Cartoon exhibition in Thiruvananthapuram is the first in a series

In the 60 years of its existence, Kerala has seen a lot of changes in its society and polity. A three-day cartoon exhibition that sought to capture these changes in a satirical vein concluded at the Museum Auditorium here on Saturday.

The event in the capital city is the first in a series. The exhibitions will now move to Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Kannur.

Post a Comment
More In Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2016 11:19:22 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Tracking-change-through-cartoons/article16758747.ece

© The Hindu