Tobacco products valued at ₹30 lakh seized

more-in

Excise officers at Amaravila on Friday arrested two persons and confiscated banned tobacco products to the tune of ₹30 lakh.

Those arrested have been identified as Navneeth Krishnan, 35, and Ganesh Prabhu, 32, of Tenkasi. The van carrying the contraband was stopped and examined at the integrated check-post at Amaravila at 4.30 a.m. on the basis of a tip-off.

As many as 47,200 packets of tobacco products were found stored in 50 sacks, beneath vegetable sacks. Upon interrogation, they told the Excise officers that the load was being transported to Kazhakuttam for a wholesale dealer.