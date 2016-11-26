Theft of gold: one arrested

more-in

Pawn shop employee confessed to crime, say police

A 28-year-old man was arrested by the City police on Friday for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a pawn shop in Poojappura earlier this year.

The police identified the accused as Anil Kumar of Mudavanmugal. He is accused of stealing 25 sovereigns of gold and cash amounting to Rs.75,000 from a pawn shop, where he used to work, in the same locality. He was apprehended by a team of shadow police. “The incident occurred on February 5 night when the shop was found to have been broken into and burgled. The DVD unit, which contained the recording of the CCTV camera installed in the shop, was also stolen,” an official said.

Anil was asked by the shop owners to ensure that the pawned items remained safe in the lockers. He, however, used to allegedly sell these ornaments or pawn them again. Upon learning that some of the owners had raised doubts regarding their pawned items, Anil allegedly orchestrated the break-in to create an impression that the items were stolen then.

The police grew suspicious of him after a few employees conveyed to them their doubts. He confessed to the crime during questioning, the police said.