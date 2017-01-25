The Hindu Young World quiz on Feb. 11

more-in

The 17th edition of The Hindu Young World quiz, a popular event among schoolchildren, will be organised on February 11 at Hotel Uday Samudra, Kovalam.

The event, presented by Camlin, is open to students in two categories – Junior (Classes IV to VI), and Senior (Classes VII to IX).

The competition for the junior category will be held at 10 a.m., while that for seniors will be held at 2 p.m.

Each team should comprise two members. From a school any number of teams can take part in the competition by registering online and paying a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 200 a team.

The team members should be from the same school/branch and no cross teams are allowed.

But for the final six teams, a maximum of only two teams from the same school will be permitted.

Schools can register online at http://www.thehindu.com/ywquiz and offline by payment through cheque or cash at the office of The Hindu, Airport Road, Vallakkadavu, Thiruvananthapuram – 695008. Contact Ranju R. on 9645450189 for details.

The prize distribution will be held on the same day. The chief guest will be Arul R.B. Krishna, DCP (Law and Order).

Apart from prizes for winners and certificates for participants, there are prizes for members of the audience too for instant answers. The venue and snack partner is Hotel Uday Samudra, Kovalam. The regional partner is Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., Kerala.