Temple entry: dress code relaxed for women devotees

Women can enter Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple wearing churidars

Women devotees can enter the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple wearing churidars soon with the temple management giving the nod to relax the dress code, breaking the age-old tradition being followed in one of the world’s richest temples.

“The orders have been issued allowing women devotees to enter the temple wearing the traditional churidar. The age-old traditions have not been diluted while issuing the orders. It will be effective within a couple of days, as detailed guidelines have to be issued to the temple staff and guards on the relaxed dress code,” executive officer K. N. Satheesh told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Sleeveless tops, leggings and three-fourths will not be allowed.

The temple’s dress code for women allowed them to be clad in saris, dhoties or skirts according to their age. Young girls below the age of 12 are allowed to wear frocks. Men are allowed to wear only dhotis with or without angavastra. But women devotees wearing pants and churidar cover it with a dhoti to enter the temple.

The relaxation in the dress code is based on a writ petition filed by Riya Raji, a native of the capital, on September 29. She had approached the Kerala High Court seeking its intervention after her petition before the administrative committee was rejected.

The High Court had directed the executive officer to consider the petition and give a directive within 30 days. On the basis of the directive, Mr. Satheesh conducted a hearing two weeks ago.

The executive officer’s order is against the opinion of temple administrative committee chariman K. Haripal, views of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha, Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Bhakthajana Seva Samithy, Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Bhaktha Jana Sabha and the royal family of erstwhile Travancore.

Since 2007 women devotees have been allowed to enter the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple in Thrissur district wearing a churidar. The Supreme Court had upheld the decision of the temple’s managing committee to change the 5,000-year-old practice of allowing only women wearing the traditional sari into the temple.