Teenager killed in accident

A 13-year old boy was killed in an accident when the scooter he was travelling on was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Kovalam on Saturday. According to the Vizhinjam police, the incident took place at Panangode around 5 p.m. when the boy, Tenoy of Kanjiramkulam was headed for home from the city along with his mother, Sony, on a scooter. Their vehicle was hit by the car, following which both motorists were thrown off the scooter. They were rushed to a private hospital in the city, where Tenoy succumbed to his injuries by around midnight while Sony’s condition continued to be critical. The police have registered a case and are trying to trace the car. The deceased was a seventh-grade student of a school in Neyyattinkara. Sony teaches at the Venganoor Girls Higher Secondary School.