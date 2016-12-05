Taking justice to people’s doorstep

more-in

Legal services authority launches mobile adalat clinic

Legal services normally come with a hefty price tag, causing untold hardship to the commoner. But, legal services to the poor on their doorstep could be the new normal in the district with the launch of a Mobile Van Adalat Clinic at the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Inaugurating the journey of the mobile clinic, which facilitates conduct of legal awareness camps, clinics and adalats, at a function held at Malayinkeezhu recently, sub-judge and DLSA secretary B. Prabathkumar pointed out that the adalats could play a big role in alleviating the economic burden of the people through out-of-court settlements, which are beyond appeal and come free or at a nominal cost.

Great relevance

Speaking on the occasion, I.B. Satheesh, MLA, said the mobile adalat had great relevance given the need for legal awareness among the economically and socially backward sections of society. The people of Malayinkeezhu had the refreshing experience of swift disposal of their complaints and disputes, referred to the adalat from their panchayats, with the DLSA secretary and advocate S.R Ajithkumar acting as mediators.

Advocate V. Bhavanendran Nair took a class on various laws, specifically relevant to women, and advocate T. Pradeep conducted an awareness class at the Government Girls Vocational Higher Secondary School, Malayinkeezhu.