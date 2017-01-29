Take back excess land from KLA, demands VS Achuthanandan

more-in

Veteran CPI (M) leader and Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission chairman V.S. Achuthanandan has urged the government to take back excess land that was under the possession of the Kerala Law Academy Law College.

In a statement here on Saturday, Mr. Achuthanandan pointed out that while a law college required only three acres of land, the management possessed nearly 12 acres that had been granted by the government. The assignment of the land must be cancelled as the excess property was being utilised by private individuals, he alleged.

He added that the allegations that have been raised against the college principal were ‘criminal in nature’ and that a case must be registered against her.

Meanwhile, noted leaders from socio-cultural and political fields visited the agitators on Saturday. They included CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran, CPI leader Annie Raja, activist Prasanth Bhushan, Suresh Gopi, MP, C. Divakaran, MLA, and tribal leader C.K. Janu. (EOM/SBG)