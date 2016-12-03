Students clash on campus

more-in

Five students were reportedly injured on Friday in a clash between activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Federation (AISF) at University College here over the filing of nominations for the elections to be held on December 9. The Cantonment police have registered a case of rioting against 50 activists of the SFI.

The police said a group of SFI activists stopped Lisna, a candidate of the AISF, from filing her nomination papers when she came to the college on Friday afternoon. This led to a clash between activists of the AISF and SFI.