Thiruvananthapuram

Students clash on campus

more-in

Five students were reportedly injured on Friday in a clash between activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Federation (AISF) at University College here over the filing of nominations for the elections to be held on December 9. The Cantonment police have registered a case of rioting against 50 activists of the SFI.

The police said a group of SFI activists stopped Lisna, a candidate of the AISF, from filing her nomination papers when she came to the college on Friday afternoon. This led to a clash between activists of the AISF and SFI.

Post a Comment
More In Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2016 11:13:17 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Students-clash-on-campus/article16754342.ece

© The Hindu