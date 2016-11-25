Thiruvananthapuram

Stir to save cooperative sector: Viswan

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener Vaikom Viswan inaugurates a day-and-night protest organised by the LDF at Arasumoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Photo S. Mahinsha  

Ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener Vaikom Viswan has said that the day-night stir launched by the Front on Thursday was intended to save the cooperative sector in the State.

Inaugurating a sit-in by CPI(M) activists at Arasummood in the city, Mr. Viswan pointed out that demonetisation had briught untold misery to the ordinary people. He accused the Narendra Modi government of having launched an attack on the cooperative sector in the State with the intention to destabilise them. There should be an agitation involving parties cutting across political divisions to fight against the Centre’s attack on the cooperatives, which were in a state of freeze following demonetisation of high-value currency notes. People were finding it difficult to meet their urgent needs, including marriage of their children.

