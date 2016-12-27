Steps on to modernise Railways: Suresh Prabhu

Member of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore Pooyam Tirunal Gouri Parvathi Bayi greeting Union Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: C. Ratheesh Kumar

Union Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhu has said the Central government sought to modernise Railways by ensuring massive investment.

Delivering the 23rd Sree Chithira Thirunal Memorial Lecture 2016, organised by the Sree Chithira Thirunal Smaraka Samithy, here on Monday, Mr. Prabhu said the railways sector had suffered gradual deterioration in terms of service as well as infrastructure owing to inadequate investment over the years. He held the view that the country must learn from how China had benefited through heavy investments in the sector.

“China has been investing nearly US$150 billion (over ₹10 lakh crore) on its Railways every year for the last three decades. The rapid growth of railway infrastructure has had a crucial role in the country’s economic growth. At the same time, our investment was much lower, at ₹40,000 crore a year. Our growth priorities will have to change to usher in rapid growth and intense economic activity,” he said.

According to him, entering into joint ventures with State governments enabled the Railway Ministry to enhance the speed of implementation of projects by around four times than what had been the case earlier. He added that the Ministry stood for improving the efficiency of Railways by decentralising its functioning.

“I have delegated general managers with the authority to take a call on commercial decisions. Efforts are also on to re-designate station masters as station directors with greater powers,” he said. The Railways had also embarked on a mega project to integrate its operations through enterprise resource planning (ERP), he said.