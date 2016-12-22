Squads to inspect ration shops

more-in

Special squads have been set up in the district to ensure the efficient and transparent functioning of the public distribution system.

The Taluk-level squads, which include Taluk Supply Officers, officials from the Legal Metrology and Revenue departments, and police officers, will begin the inspection of ration shops, fair price shops and grocery stores on Thursday.

The stores will be scrutinised for irregularities in weights and measures, black marketing of ration, and hoarding.

The inspection will continue until the end of the Christmas-New Year season.

A day-to-day report of the squads’ activities are to be submitted to the District Collector by Tahsildars, who are in charge of them.

Strict action will be taken against parties found guilty of misconduct by the squads, Additional District Magistrate John V. Samuel said at a meeting here.