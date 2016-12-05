Spotlight on women, their belief

Film-maker Shimna feels that tradition has been a powerful tool to deny women a voice within the home and outside.

Shani Shingnapur, Haji Ali, Sabarimala... as women’s call for gender equality rang out loud and clear in the spiritual and religious space, there was shock and dismay alike. At stake were centuries-old traditions held dear by all religions.

She Believes, a 45-minute short film by film-maker Shimna, the preview of which was held in the city on Sunday, trains the spotlight on how women are barred from the religious and spiritual space. Through the experiences of women from different backgrounds and vocations, the film looks at how women are relegated to the margins in every religion. She Believes opens with shots of Attukal Pongala, touted to be the Sabarimala of women. But here too, it is men who perform pujas.

Denying voice

It attempts to convey that tradition has been a powerful tool to deny women a voice within the home and outside; tradition which is a patriarchal construct.

Through talks with women and men, it makes out a case for discrimination against women in all religions. Many of those featured in the film opine that the very existence of women is cloaked in terms of fulfilling the needs of men.

The women point out that the role of defending their ‘honour’ has been abrogated by men. They are seen as someone who needs to be protected, by religious or ‘moral’ forces.

What makes it worse is that many women are unaware of being denied their due. The film brings this across through telling shots — where women see ‘god’ as male, where they are content not questioning age-old rites and rituals.

Even the spiritual realm where a vast majority find comfort and strength in is not accessible to women whenever they want. Menstruation is a taboo, and one is not supposed to enter a place of worship then.

The camera is by M.J. Radhakrishnan and Sunny Joseph among others.