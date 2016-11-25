Soulful eloquence of colours

more-in

Aurally challenged artists depict nature’s beauty and scenes of life

A picture is worth a thousand words, so say aurally challenged artists Mohan Varma and R. Jayaprakash through their paintings. A collection of their works is on display at 'Shades of Silence', an exhibition at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery here. From beautiful landscapes to poignant depiction of poverty, both artists work on a wide canvas.

Mohan Varma's paper collages stand out with brilliant colour tones while Jayaprakash's keen attention to the multiple shades of colours in nature makes his paintings life-like. Both use different media such as water colour, acrylic paint and oil paint with great dexterity.

Physical disability is no obstacle to art, as the lives of these artists prove. Both have been painting since childhood, and went on to pursue a career in art.

Mohan Varma, who hails from Thrissur, completed his Bachelors in Fine Arts from the Government Fine Arts College here, and has been working as an illustrator for the Kerala State Institute of Languages since 1975.

Jayaprakash, a native of Kottarakkara, earned his diploma in painting and drawing from the Raja Ravi Varma Institute of Fine Arts, and now teaches art at the Government Girls’ High School, Manacaud. Both have the distinction of being recipients of the Best Differently Abled Employee Award of the State government.

‘Shades of Silence’, the first major exhibition of these artists, is being organised by Talking Hands, a team of deaf and hearing employees in Allianz India, in association with SignTv, an online deaf news channel.

The exhibition is on till November 27.