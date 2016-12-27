Sivagiri pilgrimage: Traffic restrictions in Sivagiri from Dec 30 to Jan 1

more-in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram rural police will implement various traffic regulations from December 30 to January 1 along the routes that lead to Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala in connection with the 84th Sivagiri pilgrimage.

According to an official release, only vehicles for which passes have been issued will be permitted to proceed towards Sivagiri from the Mutt junction and Gurukulam junction. Vehicles coming from the Kallambalam side will be required to deviate rightwards from Narikallumukku and Palachira towards the Vattaplamoodu junction to drop pilgrims and proceed to park at the Sivagiri High School grounds (light motor vehicles), S.N. Nursing College, S.N. Central School and S.N. College (heavy motor vehicles).

Vehicles from the directions of Anchuthengu and Kadakkavoor must head for Gurukulam junction from Marakkadamukku and Palachira for pilgrims to disembark. Those from Parippally and Kappil must proceed towards Sivagiri S.N. College junction via. Ayiroor and Nadayara. The parking arrangements will be the same as mentioned above. Moreover, vehicles which transport pilgrims at the Varkala ground will be permitted to park at the ground near Dhanya supermarket, in the case of light motor vehicles, and at the ground near the Varkala guest house, for heavy motor vehicles.

Parking has been prohibited on either sides of the stretches from Gurukulam junction to Altharamoodu junction and from Mutt junction to Altharamoodu junction. (EOM/SBG)