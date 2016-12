more-in

Thiruvananthapuram: The Pettah police have arrested a 31-year-old man on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl.

The police identified him as Shibu of Vanchiyoor village. The case was registered after the girl took the help of a school teacher to disclose the incident. The arrest was made by a team including Shanghumughom Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajithkumar and Pettah police inspector S.Y. Suresh.