Thiruvananthapuram

Seminar flags off dialogue on queer issues

Deepa Vasudevan, founder of Sahayathrika, delivers the inaugural address at Quest-2016.   | Photo Credit: ashokfabiano

With Quest 2016, a two-day national seminar being held at the Centre for Development Studies (CDS) here, the queer movement in the State is making its foray into academic discourse.

The seminar, which examines various facets of queer lives, including social exclusion and related mental health challenges, the intersections of caste and sexual identities, and queer portrayal in art, is jointly organised by Queerala, an organisation for Kerala-based lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer people, and the Association of Cultural and Scientific Research (ACSR).

The seminar will conclude on Saturday. Jayan Cherian, poet and film-maker, will be the special guest at the closing ceremony.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2016

