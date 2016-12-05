Scaling Kovalam lighthouse no more an uphill task

more-in

Facility reopened to public after being fitted with a lift

After nearly five months, the lighthouse at Kovalam has been reopened for the public, this time after being fitted with a lift.

Director General of Lighthouses and Lightships J.S. Chauhan formally commissioned the elevator on Sunday in the presence of Deputy Director General N. Muruganandam and Director Madhukar G. Gudadhe. The 118-ft structure, officially known as the Vizhinjam lighthouse, is the fourth one in the country to have a lift.

144-step staircase

A pre-fabricated glass tube was fitted in the well of the staircase to accommodate a cylindrical lift which can carry five people at a time. Visitors may also use the 144-step staircase to scale the lighthouse.

At Rs.80 lakh

The project had been undertaken at a cost of Rs.80 lakh.

Mr. Chauhan said the lift was fitted as part of the Central government’s policy to enhance facilities at lighthouses to sensitise the public to navigation aspects.

Elevators

As part of the endeavour, the Directorate of Lighthouses and Lightships, functioning under the Union Ministry of Shipping, will identify lighthouses which have scope for further development even while preserving the historical structures. At present, elevators have been installed at the lighthouses in Chennai, Vypeen, Tangasseri, and Kovalam.

Entry fee

The lighthouse witnessed a steady stream of visitors on Sunday.

With the installation of the lift, the entry fee to the lighthouse has been revised to Rs.20 each for adults and Rs.10 each for senior citizens, students, and children. The fee for carrying camera is Rs.10.

A ticket counter, enhanced parking facility, a musical fountain and footpath are also planned on the lighthouse premises.

Official sources said that steps were being taken to complete the work in a time-bound manner to cater to visitors during the tourism season that is under way.