Thiruvananthapuram

Russian literature fete concludes

Shashi Tharoor, MP, being felicitated at the valedictory of the Russian literary festival in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday  

The Russian literature festival organised by the Russian Cultural Centre here has concluded.

The festival, jointly organised by the Honorary Consulate of Russia, the Russkiy Mir Foundation of Moscow, had begun on December 14. A seminar series, a Russian film festival and competitions for Russian language students were organised.

Writer Perumbadavam Sreedharan was presented with the Sergei Yesenin award by Vladimir Dmeritiev, Director, Russian Cultural Centre, Mumbai, at the function.

