Russian literary festival begins

more-in

The sixth festival of Russian Language and Literature, organised by the Russian Cultural Centre and the Russkiy Mir Foundation, Moscow, has got under way. Thunchathu Ezhuthachan Malayalam University Vice-Chancellor K. Jayakumar inaugurated the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, he said language and literature enabled one to understand the diverse culture of nations.

The relations between India and Russia are centuries old. Political and geographical changes that have come about over time have not affected the friendly ties between the two nations.

Stronger bonds

He added that such festivals helped bring the countries closer and strengthened bonds. Russian writer Viktoria Dmitrieva rendered the Russian transliteration of O.N.V. Kurup’s poem Rakshakam.

Poet Rose Mary and Mysore University Department of Russian head Gajanan spoke. Russian Consul and Russian Cultural Centre director Ratheesh C. Nair presided over the function. The festival will continue until December 24.