Rs. 6 cr. allotted for farm development

The district panchayat has allocated Rs. 6 crore in the financial year 2016-17 for the development of several farms in the district.

The farms that come under the ambit of the panchayat include the jersey farm at Vithura, the jersey farm extension unit at Chettachal, the pig breeding unit at Parassala, the State seed farms at Chirayinkeezhu and Ulloor, the district agricultural farm at Peringammala, and the coconut nurseries at Kazhakuttam and Valiyathura.

According to an official release, the Vithura jersey farm, the Chettachal jersey farm extension unit and the Parassala pig breeding unit have been allocated Rs. 2 crore, Rs. 1.85 crore and Rs. 21 lakh respectively.

A major part of these funds have been set aside for fodder and medicines for the livestock, while the remaining amount will be spent on construction and maintenance of infrastructure including roads, sales counters and milk centres.

The seed farms at Ulloor and Chirayinkeezhu have been allotted Rs. 29 lakh and Rs 60 lakh respectively. Apart from maintenance costs, the funds will also be utilised to improve the efficiency of the farms.

A sum of Rs. 57 lakh has been granted to the district agricultural farm at Peringamala, out of which Rs. 20 lakh will be spent on solar fencing and manufacturing of pots for plants, and Rs. 2 lakh on mechanising the farm, and the rest on maintenance.

The coconut nursery at Kazhakuttam has been allocated Rs. 31 lakh, while the nursery at Valiyathura has been granted Rs. 7 lakh.

The district panchayat has devised plans to modernise the agricultural and animal husbandry sectors this year, along with boosting their growth, its president V. K. Madhu said.