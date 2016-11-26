Road works stumble on cash squeeze

more-in

Restrictions on daily withdrawal from bank accounts affect contractors

Road works taken up by the city Corporation in various wards have been hit by the Union government’s decision to withdraw high-value currency notes. Though payment by the Corporation, through demand drafts, is being conducted smoothly, the restriction imposed on daily withdrawal has led to a squeeze on the contractors’ side.

Road works have slowed down or have ground to a halt in many wards as contractors struggle to meet the payments for materials and labour.

Deadline

“The work may not be completed in the timeframe that we had earlier decided,” says Corporation Works Standing Committee chairperson Safeera Begum.

The crux of the problem is the withdrawal limits stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India, of Rs.24,000 a week from savings accounts and Rs.50,000 a week from cash credit accounts. The waiver of the maximum limit of Rs.10,000 withdrawal per day is only a small consolation.

“For tarring works, the daily spending could be anywhere between Rs.30,000 to 60,000 depending on various factors. We have to take care of material and labour expenses. Much of the material is available on credit, but only up to a limit. Due to this, many works have come to a standstill,” says V. Rajan, president of the City Corporation Contractors Association.

Multiple works

Most of the contractors take up multiple works at a time. They borrow from various sources to get the works going on a daily basis.

“More than our own withdrawal limits, the lack of cash with lenders is a problem. The withdrawal limit has affected them too and so the amount of cash that can be rolled has reduced considerably. The works will go on smoothly only if there is cash flow,” says one of the contractors.

Some contractors who have taken up relatively smaller works are getting things done by cutting down on the number of labourers and amount of work that is done per day. Withdrawals from multiple accounts help them tide over the crisis.