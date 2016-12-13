Thiruvananthapuram

Protest today against ‘omitting’ movie from IFFK

The MACTA Federation and Dalit organisations will stage protests at the venue of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at the Kairali-Sree-Nila theatre complex in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday against a decision of the organisers not to screen director Vinayan’s national-award winning movie Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum as a tribute to the late actor Kalabhavan Mani.

Mr. Vinayan said here on Tuesday that the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy had selected film-maker Sibi Malayil’s Ayirathil Oruvan instead of Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum, which was screened at the recent International Film Festival of India in Goa as a tribute to Mani. He alleged that the decision by the Chalachitra Academy leadership was part of the vendetta unleashed against him for long by some vested interests in Malayalam film industry.

Dec 13, 2016

