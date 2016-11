Shops downed their shutters on Friday following a call by the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi in the district in protest against shortage of currency notes. A scene at the Palayam market. | Photo Credit: S MAHINSHA

Traders affiliated to the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi shut shops on Friday, in protest against the failure of the government to provide adequate currency of Rs.500 denomination following the demonetisation of old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

The protest was led by the district committee of the Samithi. Traders of textiles and furniture did not participate in the demonstration.