Protest against ‘omitting’ movie

The MACTA Federation and Dalit organisations will stage protests at the venue of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at the Kairali-Sree-Nila theatre complex in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday against a decision of the organisers not to screen director Vinayan’s Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum as a tribute to the late actor Kalabhavan Mani. Mr. Vinayan said here on Tuesday that the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy had selected film-maker Sibi Malayil’s Ayirathil Oruvan instead of Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum, which was screened at the recent International Film Festival of India in Goa as a tribute to Mani.