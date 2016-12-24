Project to remedy water scarcity in Kattakada

more-in

Water scarcity in the Kattakada constituency is set to be tackled through the restoration of ponds and rainwater harvesting under the Jalasamriddhi project.

The primary goal of the project is to enhance the groundwater table through conservation of rain water, according to Kattakada MLA I.B. Satheesh.

As the first step of the project, the restoration of one pond in every panchayat under the project will be completed this month. This includes Perumkulam in Maranalloor, Ilaman madam pond in Malayinkeezhu, Thuravoor kulam in Vilavoorkal, Minnankode kulam in Vilappil, Chirakkulam in Pallichal, and Chelakkattukulam in Kattakada.

The restoration, which involves cleaning up polluted and unused ponds, will be undertaken by volunteers led by panchayat members. Ponds that have been encroached upon or filled in will also be restored. The project also involves the construction of six new ponds next month.

A pond protection group will be formed in each panchayat to ensure the upkeep of the waterbodies.

Further, steps will be taken to build rainwater harvesting pits at public institutions and schools. The recharging of wells will be undertaken by building rainwater harvesting trenches at households and premises of other buildings.

Survey undertaken

A detailed survey has been undertaken with the assistance of the Kerala State Land Use Board to identify the water resources in the area. Around 70 per cent of the survey, being carried out by 126 persons from 21 wards, has been completed so far.

The survey is expected to be completed by January 5, following which a Detailed Project Report will be prepared, specifying the nature of each water resource, methods of utilisation, and the infrastructure required for their development. In the second phase, agriculture and tourism opportunities associated with the waterbodies will be pursued.

Multiple agencies

Jalasamriddhi is unique project since it will not be implemented by a particular department, says Mr. Satheesh. Around ten agencies, including the panchayats, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Department of Agriculture, and the Kerala State Biodiversity Board will jointly carry out the project.