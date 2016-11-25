Programme to popularise Malayalam

more-in

The Aksharamala 2016 fete at the Kodunganoor Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Senior Secondary School was inaugurated by writer Perumbadavam Sreedharan on Thursday. The writer discussed his childhood and more with the children, at the function presided over by the Kerala State Institute for Children’s Literature (KSICL) director Palliyara Sreedharan.

The fete is being held as part of a programme being organised in schools across the district by KSICL, aimed at developing love for Malayalam among children, on the occasion of the 60th year of the State’s formation. The function also included a lecture by Premachandra Kurup on the topic ‘Mother tongue and children.’