Probe sought into taxi aggregator services

Pattom Sasidharan, general secretary of the Motor Workers' Union under the All India Trade Union Congress, has sought a Vigilance inquiry into the alleged involvement of high-level police officers and government officials in the online taxi aggregator business through benamis.

Many of the vehicles under these services do not comply with regulations under the Motor Vehicles Act regarding taxi permits, vehicle tax and insurance premium, he said, adding that the motor vehicle authorities and the police are reluctant to examine these irregularities.

He sought a clarification on the State government's policy regarding such illegal activities by taxi aggregators, and requested the government to take a stand that protects the offline auto-rickshaw and taxi services in existing court cases concerning taxi aggregator services.