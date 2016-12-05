Police too to join green mission

more-in

The Kerala Police will be a part of the Haritha Keralam Mission to be launched by the State government on December 8.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has given instructions to organise various activities at various police stations as part of the mission.

He said that the police should provide full cooperation for the clean-up activities organised across the State on the day. Earlier, instructions were given to follow the green protocol in police stations and offices under the department. Directions were also issued for the phased implementation of mapping, awareness campaigns, and charging of cases under relevant sections in instances of environmental pollution. On December 8, the progress of these activities will be assessed at the station, circle, DySP, and district levels.

Inside the stations also, cleaning activities will be held. Seized vehicles and office files will be kept in order.

The Police Department will also provide its help for Haritha Keralam campaigns at the local level in residents associations and will organise awareness campaigns with Janamaithri committees.