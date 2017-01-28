Plastic purge: markets to field alternatives

more-in

The city Corporation is set to launch an intensive campaign to make available alternative products in the market ahead of the complete ban on all plastic carry bags, scheduled to become effective from March.

The move is prompted by criticism from traders and the public on the lack of alternative arrangements after the local body’s ban on plastic carry bags below 50 microns last year. With the scheduled time for revision of the annual project nearing, the Corporation is also considering the inclusion of a new project to provide cloth bags at subsidised rates to the public. The local body is now in talks with small-scale and large-scale producers of cloth and paper bags to join the campaign.

“In the city, we have around 10 groups, who are mostly small-scale producers of cloth bags. But ever since we announced our plan, we have been getting enquiries from groups outside the district. For instance, the Sargalaya Arts and Crafts Village at Iringal in Kozhikode has expressed interest to work with us in producing paper bags,” says an official of the waste management wing at the Corporation.

The local body is planning a month-long mela at the Putharikkandam Maidanam from the second week of February, by clubbing together all the cloth bag makers. Shopkeepers and trade bodies in the city will be invited to this mela. They can select the cloth bags of their choice and the Corporation will act as an intermediary between the shopkeeper and the particular bag manufacturer. A mobile unit will be sent out around the city to popularise the cloth bags.

Another plan is to invite advertisers to advertise on cloth bags. By facilitating an arrangement between the bag manufacturers and advertisers, the cost for manufacturing could be partly met. The Corporation had recently organised a training programme in cloth bag making for 30 people. Out of this, 20 are actively making ‘Bhoomithra’ cloth bags, which have been used for some public events recently.

The local body is seeing the next one month as a period during which the plastic bags should replace a considerable number of plastic bags. The partial ban on plastic, of those below 50 microns, last year did not achieve much success. Though the Corporation had set a price of ₹9 for the bags, the shopkeepers used to either give it away for free or for much lesser amounts.