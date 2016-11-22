Plan to better school education

more-in

82 govt., 68 aided schools to benefit from district panchayat scheme

The district panchayat is launching a comprehensive education programme with the aim of enhancing the quality of school-level education in the district. The programme will be implemented in the 82 government schools under it as well as 68 government-aided schools.

Health and Education standing committee chairperson V. Renjith told The Hindu that the programme intended to raise the standard of these schools to the optimum level with the available resources.

The programme will be inaugurated by Minister for Education C. Ravindranath on Tuesday. The Maanasa Plus and Maanasa projects under the programme would be inaugurated by Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, respectively on the occasion. The projects aim at creating amenity centres for girls, with facilities such as girl-friendly toilets, napkin-vending machines, incinerators, and rest rooms. Another component of the programme is the expansion of arts and sports training. Special teachers will be hired to train talented students.

The outlay for the programme in government schools is Rs.24 crore, including infrastructure costs as well as academic expenses. The funds will be allotted from the district panchayat’s plan and maintenance funds. The programme implementation is expected to begin in the first week of December. An array of projects will be undertaken as part of the programme, addressing academic issues, as well as the mental and physical well-being of students.

The Aksharamala project aims at improving language and arithmetic skills, while Granthappura is intended to cultivate the habit of reading among students. Vidyajyothi will assist academically backward students in 10th standard.

Unarvu will address various issues faced by teenage students, including behavioural changes, drug abuse, and depression. Raksha will impart Karate training to girls, while Disha involves Yoga lessons for boys.

Sahaya will introduce a students’ attendance alert system for guardians.

Roadblocks

The district panchayat may face many obstacles in the implementation of the programme. Firstly, official guidelines do not allow the local body to fund programmes in aided schools. The local body is planning to seek special permission from the State government to extend the projects to them., Mr. Renjith said.