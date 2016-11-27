Pink Patrol makes city safer for women

more-in

Helpline 1515 gets about 10 serious distress calls a day

The City police’s all-women Pink Patrol team has been largely successful in ensuring the safety of women by responding promptly to distress calls and keeping a check on trouble-makers.

The Pink Patrol helpline, 1515, receives calls ranging from requests for directions to complaints of sexual harassment, according to Civil Police Officer Ajitha D., who mans the patrol control room. Apart from numerous minor calls, an average of 10 serious distress calls are received per day.

As of September 30, the control room had registered cases in up to 106 calls.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police,City Control Room, V. Suresh Kumar, the patrol’s presence has reduced incidents of eve-teasing in locations such as the surroundings of GHSS Cotton Hill, Vazhuthacaud, NSS College, Niramankara, and Technopark, Kazhakuttam.

In Technopark, where incidents of eve-teasing, molestation and crimes such as chain-snatching had been widely reported earlier, women feel considerably safer now thanks to the patrol, says Sujith Justee of Prathidhwani, the socio-cultural organisation of Technopark employees. Such incidents have not been heard of recently, she says.

Building confidence

In most minor cases, the complaints are settled out of court and offenders are let off with a warning, Mr. Suresh Kumar said. Nevertheless, the action assures women that their issues would be addressed.

For example, Lakshmi M., a resident of Oruvathilkotta, made a call to the helpline to report an abusive comment made to her by a man she knew. Following her complaint, the man was questioned by the police. Although Lakshmi did not press charges on him, she now feels confident about approaching the police with such issues.

Pink Patrol also holds awareness campaigns for adolescents regarding issues related to their safety. According to Sujith of Yuva Vikas Kendra, an NGO, these campaigns have been useful in empowering the students who receive training at the organisation.