Panel fails to take decisionon DPR for Napier Museum

The five-member committee set up for the conservation of the Napier Museum that met here on Tuesday could not decide whom to entrust with the job of preparing the detailed project report (DPR).

At a meeting attended by Culture Secretary Rani George, Director of Archaeology Department G. Prem Kumar and two new committee members, two of the three respondents to an Expression of Interest (EoI) for preparing the DPR made their presentations.

Two other respondents had made their presentations nearly two weeks ago, but they lacked any experience in conservation of heritage structures.

Though the presenters on Tuesday had some experience in conservation of monuments, the committee was not satisfied as the museum work involves not only structural conservation but also aspects such as collection and display.

The committee decided to send questionnaires to the respondents to get more clarity about their competence to prepare the DPR. If no decision can be taken, the work will be retendered.

The panel will meet next month to take a call on who will prepare the DPR. The plan was to have the DPR ready by January end, and then call an open tender.