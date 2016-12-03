Paddy farming still viable: expert

more-in

Paddy cultivation is widely seen as unviable given the high production costs and low market price, but experts feel that paddy can still become a viable option for farmers if they opt for value addition and product diversification.

Speaking at a session at the ongoing the international exhibition-cum-workshop on value addition and agro-processing here on Friday, P.V. Balachandran, former director of extension, Kerala Agricultural University, said that value addition and product diversification can help enhance viability of paddy cultivation.

Fall in production

Only about two lakh acres are under paddy cultivation now, a sharp fall from around 10 lakh acres years ago. Production has also fallen from about 13 lakh tonnes some two decades ago to just six lakh tonnes. The State should devise ways to break free from this situation.

