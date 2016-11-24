Organic farming drive sees large turnout

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar at an organic farming training programme at Holy Angels’ Convent HSS in the capital city on Wednesday.

Curtain-raiser to Bala Krishi Shasthra Congress

Students from several schools in the district joined the organic farming drive in the State by taking part in the agricultural training programme organised at the Holy Angels’ Convent Higher Secondary School here.

As part of the programme, members of the Jaivagramam team at SKV NSS School, Nanniyode, set up an organic food exhibition and an organic vegetable market. They also presented a workshop on organic farming. The training programme was organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) in association with the Agri Friends Krishi Samskarika Vedi and the Holy Angels’ School eco-club.

The event also included a curtain-raiser to the seventh Kerala Bala Krishi Shasthra Congress, where students from GHSS, Cotton Hill; GHSS, Venganoor; St. Mary’s HSS, Pattom; and MGM School, Varkala, made presentations on agriculture.

Minister for Agriculture V. S. Sunil Kumar inaugurated the curtain-raiser by planting seven paddy saplings in bamboo containers. Addressing the gathering, he said it was heartening to see children showing interest in farming through such initiatives, given that the new generation had been ignoring the importance of agriculture.

It was to nurture this interest that the government had decided to take the historical step of introducing agriculture in school curriculum from the next academic year. Education that was devoid of learning about the soil and nature was incomplete as the survival of the human race depended on agriculture, he said.

Krishi Shasthra Congress

Agricultural scientist R. Haley said in his keynote address that over the years, Kerala had been destroying its environment, resulting in consequences such as shortage of potable water.

The seventh Kerala Bala Krishi Shasthra Congress was part of an ambitious drive to prepare the next generation to rescue itself from these adverse consequences, he said.

The congress has the theme ‘Organic Kerala, Healthy Kerala’ this time.