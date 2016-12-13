On the little-known Hui Muslims of rural China

more-in

Chinese film Knife in the Clear Water, screened in the International Competition category at the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala, was one of those films in which opinions among delegates were sharply divided. While there were quite a few who slept through it, several others hailed it as one of the most touching films they have seen this year.

Life in mountains

In his debut work, Wang Xuebo shines light on a little known community in rural China — the Hui, a group of Muslims who live in the remote mountains of Ningxia province. He takes us inside a farmer’s house, which is in mourning, following the death of a woman. Her son puts forward a suggestion to his father, which puts him under further emotional burden — the slaughter of their only bull for the feast to be held on the 40th day of her passing.

He is evidently sad about parting with the bull, almost as dear to him as his wife. The old man’s dilemma in slaughtering the bull, which has served him well for years in ploughing the unyielding land, becomes the thread around which is woven the pathetic living conditions of the Muslim community in the mountains. Government services are virtually non-existent, which is effectively brought out in their struggles to get enough drinking water.

Guo Xiaodong, the editor of the film is attending the IFFK, as the director is busy shooting his next. According to him, the government was supportive of the film, which does not portray a very pretty picture of the state of things.

“When you talk of Muslims in China, it is almost always about the Uighurs and their protest movements. Yet, the daily struggles of the Hui people in the Ningxia region are well known to everyone. This, anyway, is not filmed as a criticism of the government,” he says.

Slow-paced

The slow-paced film, with extended silent passages depicting the daily life in the punishing landscape, has only a few lines of dialogues. But the exchanges between the son and the father and the father and a person who had lent money to his wife before her death, manages to touch the audience.